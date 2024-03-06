Annual Stacie Strong Golf Tournament supports woman's cancer treatment

The Stacie Strong Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual golf tournament to financially support Stacie's cancer treatment.

Stacie Athon was first diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in October 2020. After being deemed cancer-free in March 2022, she was re-diagnosed with Triple Negative metastases to the lungs in July of 2022, according to the Stacie Strong Foundation.

Athon turned to alternative methods for her second round of treatments but since it is not covered by insurance, the treatment comes with an astronomical monetary cost.

Now that Athon is tumor-free, the fundraiser this summer will support her final rounds of treatment as she heads to remission.

Nicole Moreland, Director of the Stacie Strong Program, told KSBY they will be doing an early bird pricing as part of this year's golf tournament.

"If you sign up before April 7th, you will get last year's pricing," Moreland said. "And after April 7th, it will go to the new pricing."

The Stacie Strong Golf Tournament is set to take place June 9th at the Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles.

The fundraiser will also include a silent auction and a raffle.

Organizers said they hope to raise funds for a new recipient next year.

The event is in partnership with SabesWings, a local organization that helps cancer patients suffering from medical financial toxicity (MFT).

Click here for more information about the golf tournament.