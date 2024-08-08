Aqua Jam makes a big splash in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Recreation Services has offered water aerobic classes like Aqua Fit and Aqua Jam for years, but Monday’s class size of 65 broke previous records.

Due to those packed classes, Paso Robles Recreation Services scheduled two additional Aqua Jam classes on Tuesday evening and Friday afternoon.

Aqua Jam instructor Jennifer Loewen Nicolds attributes the large class size to its appeal to various ages and ability levels.

“I think that the word is definitely getting around. It’s a great workout. It’s low impact,” Loewen Nicolds said. “If you are comfortable in the water and you wanna move, this class is perfect for you.”

She said her class draws swimmers ranging from age 12 to over 80.

Brenda Lojacono has attended the city's public water aerobics classes for 13 years as a way to exercise without stressing her joints.

“[I] actually was preparing for a hip surgery and so I wanted to get stronger so I could recover faster, which I did,” Lojacono said.

Like Lojacono, Dawn Donovan began attending to exercise in a pain-free way.

“I was looking for a way to exercise that would alleviate some of my pain," Donovan said. “I went to my very first class in the pool and I became addicted!"

Both Donovan and Lojocano added that their instructor keeps them coming back just as much as the workout does.

“Jen is super motivating, you know. She’s up there and she’s dancing and helping keep you motivated and having fun,” Donovan said.

“That girl can really move to music, let me tell ya, and she makes us all want to!” Lojacono said.

Aqua Jam classes take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:15 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:45 p.m. The cost per class is $5.