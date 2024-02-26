Attendees meet vendors at Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo

Community members who are planning a wedding, a large-scale event, or a Quinceañera, gathered Sunday to meet potential vendors at the Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo.

Attendees were able to enjoy some free food and drink samples while connecting with some of the leading vendors in the wedding and event industry and had access to some on-site discounts.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to Kristiana Daly from Kristiana's Coordinations.

"This is a great way for us to showcase our small businesses as well as our artistic businesses," Daly said. "It's a great way for all of our clients that are scheduling their continued or upcoming weddings to be able to meet all of these different vendors."

KSBY also spoke to event attendee Mark Vandyk.

"....Different vendors and catering services gave us a lot of options for our wedding, which I really enjoyed," Vandyk said.

The event took place at Hunter Ranch from noon until 4 p.m.