Bell ringers needed: Salvation Army loses half its volunteers

The Salvation Army lost more than half of its volunteers between 2018 and 2024. This holiday season, there is a great need for bell ringers.

According to the Salvation Army's annual reports, volunteer totals dropped from 3 million in 2018 to less than 1.5 million in 2024.

Those volunteers include bell ringers for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Salvation Army Service Center Manager for Atascadero, Elyse Brown, said bell ringing will support the community's needs in 2025.

"We take this kettle money and put it towards the food that we purchase and utility assistance for next year," Brown said.

All of the proceeds from bell ringing stay local to the community.

"If you ring in Paso Robles, that kettle money stays in Paso," Brown said.

In Paso Robles, volunteers are needed for two-hour bell-ringing shifts between November 25 and December 24.

Those shifts run from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Volunteer Tara Pupa shared her favorite part of bell ringing.

"The smiles we get to see on the kids' faces as they get to put their dollars into the kettle has been really rewarding," Pupa said. "We know that it helps the community so much."

You can sign up for a shift at registertoring.com by entering your zip code.