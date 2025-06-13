Brush fire breaks out in Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles

A brush fire is burning in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles, according to wildfire information apps and cameras in the area.

The fire — called the Salinas fire — is north of Niblick Road near Highway 101 and is about 5 acres, according to Watch Duty. It began around 4:50 p.m., according to the app.

KSBY called a Paso Robles fire department official for additional information and was told they're too busy to talk at this time.

Multiple units are on scene, according to the emergency information app PulsePoint.

It's unclear at this time what started the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.