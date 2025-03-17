C.A.R.E.4Paws Pet Wellness Clinic offers reduced pet healthcare in Paso Robles

On Sunday, pet owners in Paso Robles sought out care for their animals during the C.A.R.E.4Paws Pet Wellness Clinic's first-ever visit to North County San Luis Obispo.

The non-profit's community-focused event brought essential services to pets in need.

Owners were able to get vaccinations, flea treatments, and health check-ups for their pets at a reduced cost.

Organizers say the mobile clinic aims to support local pet owners and ensure their furry companions have access to vital healthcare.

"Vet care is getting more and more expensive. So the fact that C.A.R.E.4Paws can bring our mobile units and our team out directly in the community to provide low-cost care helps pets stay healthy and with their families for life," Isabelle Gullo, the C.A.R.E.4Paws co-founder and executive director, told KSBY.

If you missed Sunday's Pet Wellness Clinic, C.A.R.E.4Paws is hosting many more across the Central Coast this month.

You can find the full schedule on the organization's website.