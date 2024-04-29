Watch Now
CA Mid-State Fair announces 2-fer Tuesday tickets during May

Posted at 12:00 PM, Apr 29, 2024
Officials with the California Mid-State Fair announce 2-fer Tuesday ticket special during May.

On each Tuesday next month season passes to the 2024 California Mid-State Fair are a buy-one-get-one deal.

Prices are as follows:

  • Buy one Adult Season Pass for $70.00 and receive a second Adult Season Pass for free.
  • Buy one Youth Season Pass for $35.00 and receive a second Youth Season Pass for free.

These deals take place on the following Tuesdays: May 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th at the California Mid-State Fair main office,or online.

Children ages 5 and under receive free admission any day of the Fair.

Season passes allow for entry into the 2024 California Mid-State Fair each of the 12 days.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”.

