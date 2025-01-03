CA Real ID deadline approaches to board domestic flights and enter federal facilities

The May 7, 2025 deadline is quickly approaching for California residents to obtain a Real ID in order to board domestic flights and enter federal facilities.

Proof of identity such as a birth certificate or passport, proof of California residency with two paper statements, and your Social Security number are all needed during the application process. The application begins online and ends at the DMV.

“When they first came out and our licenses were due, [we] just did it," Paso Robles resident Penny Sabin said.

Locals say the process was fairly easy and they didn't experience a big hassle at the DMV.

“We just went in to get a new license," Rick Sherard said of the decision to obtain a Real ID. "We were at that age and it was pretty much automatic. We had everything that we needed with us and yeah, very, very simple.”

“Go get it," Sabin added.