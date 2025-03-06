California Mid-State Fair cancels poultry and dairy cattle shows due to statewide ban

In January, the state veterinarian banned all California poultry and dairy cattle exhibitions at fairs and shows due to the continued spread of bird flu.

Now, the California Mid-State Fair is complying with the ban and announced it’s canceling the poultry and dairy cattle shows that were scheduled for later this year.

State officials say the ban on poultry and dairy cattle exhibitions is in place to minimize the danger of exposing people and non-infected cows and birds to the bird flu.

Amanda Gardner, an agricultural instructor at Paso Robles High School, says nearly 100 students participate in the Mid-State Fair’s poultry and dairy cattle exhibitions.

She says her students had to adjust to the changes regulated by the state.

“We learned about it in January and at that time our students were getting prepared to purchase poultry projects, but unfortunately they were not allowed to purchase those poultry projects,” Gardner said. “Those students have chosen to show other species instead.”

“The decision to cancel the Poultry and Dairy Cattle shows at this year's Ca. Mid-State Fair was not taken lightly. We received direction from the California Department of Food and Agriculture State Veterinarian to cancel all poultry and dairy shows to help mitigate the disease,” California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said in a statement.

David Edsall, the medical director at Las Tablas Animal Hospital, says he hasn’t treated any birds with the bird flu at his practice but explained the disease comes in two strains.

“Mostly the birds are just lethargic is what we see, and they have respiratory symptoms,” Edsall said. “Sometimes there's two strains of it, actually. There's a very mild strain and then there's a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain that is lethal to the chickens.”

California Mid-State Fair officials say the Poultry Show Knowledge Bowl competition will remain in place since it does not include live birds.