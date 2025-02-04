California Mid-State Fair makes first concert announcement of 2025

Country music artist Cody Johnson is scheduled to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The concert is set to take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Saturday, July 19, with country singer Randall King opening the show.

Tickets range in price from $67 to $182 and will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 7, on the fair's website.

Johnson is best known for songs such as "You in a Honky Tonk," "Hey Cowgirl," and "Mirror Mirror."

The California Mid-State Fair takes place from July 16 through July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

