California Mid-State Fair's 2024 season begins: 'We are just really excited'

Hundreds of fairgoers lined up along Riverside Drive in Paso Robles as they awaited entrance onto the fairgrounds.

First-time attendees Claire and Cara Mead shared what they were looking forward to most.

“The fun rides and all the animals and stuff!” Claire Mead said.

“I wanna try all the sweet treats they have like the ice cream,” Cara said.

Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Colleen Bojorquez said she’s excited for this fair season.

“The staff has been working year-round and we are just really excited to bring this fair to you," Bojorquez said.

Last year, more than visited during the 12-day season. This year, the fair staff hopes for another large turnout.

“We are hoping we have the same if not more people come through our gates this year,” Bojorquez said.

Food vendor Jeff Parkhurst, owner of Original Bratwurst, said he served between 300 to 600 customers per day during last year’s fair. He hopes to surpass those figures during opening day.

“We’re shooting for 1,000 but we’ll settle for 500,” Parkhurst said.

Parkhurst also hopes for good weather and some time for fair fun.

“I’m hoping for some cooler temperatures… and I’m hoping that I get to sneak off and see some of these bands for an hour or so,” Parkhurst said.