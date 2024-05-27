Campers take advantage of warm weather at Lake Nacimiento on Memorial Day Weekend

Covering 165 miles of shoreline, visitors of the resort consider the lake a big attraction. First time visitor Megan Lerma says the warmer weather what drew her and her group out of the fog in Monterey County.

"[It's] like a kick off to the summer, trying to get into some sun," Lerma of Aromas said. "It's foggy down where we live, so wanted to get into some heat."

The group was just visiting for the day.

“[We got] set up, walked around, grabbed some ice, and then hit the water," Lerma said of her morning. "We brought both of our dogs, so we definitely want to get them in the water as well.”

For Pablo and Karina Becerra of Salinas, this isn't their first time soaking up the sun at Lake Nacimiento.

"I was expecting a lot more people," Pablo Becerra said. "But it's really nice. Weather's nice, lake is good. It's a very, very nice day to come out here."

According to the Becerras, the party was on the other side of the lake, where around 100 boats were enjoying the weekend.

According to Campspot, Lake Nacimiento was voted the top ten places to camp in the state of California for 2024.