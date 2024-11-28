CHP's annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period is in effect

The California Highway Patrol's statewide annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period is in effect from 6:01 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

“Everybody knows when you see a black-and-white, you slow down, you do the right thing," said CHP Public Information Officer Patrick Seebart. "So we have as many black-and-whites out as we can.”

This Thanksgiving holiday week, the CHP will be cracking down on DUI drivers and promoting safe driving to reduce crashes on the busy roads.

“When there is an incident, a crash or anything like that, hopefully, there's more officers to get there, respond, clear up that scene and clear the roadway up as soon as possible," Seebart continued.

During last year's enforcement period, more than 1,000 arrests were made for driving under the influence. There were 27 deadly crashes and five of the 17 car passengers killed were not wearing a seatbelt. This is just within the CHP's jurisdiction, not including local law enforcement agency statistics.

“There's really no excuse for drinking and driving nowadays because there are so many resources that are available for our community," said Paso Robles Police Patrol Commander Ricky Lehr.

According to Commander Lehr, the Paso Robles Police Department will also be out conducting DUI investigations and intercepting anyone who might be getting behind the wheel while impaired this Thanksgiving holiday.

“If an officer contacts someone prior to getting in the vehicle and they are impaired, it's our job to now take care of that person," Lehr said. "So we're either going to make sure that they get a sober ride to come take care of them or help them utilize one of the ride-share companies. But we're not just going to walk away after telling them. We're going to make sure that since we've contacted them, that we're going to make sure that they get home safely and not get behind the wheel.”

Officers remind community members, as you head out on the roads to buckle up, don't speed, avoid distractions, and drive sober.