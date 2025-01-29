City of Paso Robles announces mutual departure with City Manager Ty Lewis

The City of Paso Robles announced it has reached a mutual settlement agreement with City Manager Ty Lewis. According to the statement, Lewis’ last day with the city was Sunday, January 26.

According to the City, the agreement means all issues related to a claim Lewis had previously filed against the city are now resolved and that the terms of the settlement agreement mean “neither party will pursue litigation related to this claim.”

While the city looks for a permanent resolve, Assistant City Manager Chris Huot will assume the role of acting city manager.

Lewis had worked for the City of Paso Robles for more than 20 years. Most of that time was with the police department where he served three years as chief of police before stepping into the role of city manager in 2021.

KSBY reached out to Lewis for comment, but has yet to hear back. Community reporter Ashley Stevens also requested information on specifics of the claim previously filed by Lewis against the City but have yet to receive those details.

We are told the settlement agreement between Lewis and the city will be made public within the next week.

The City says Lewis was making $256,915.10 at the time of the settlement agreement.