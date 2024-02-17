City of Paso Robles recognizes National No One Eats Alone Day

The Paso Robles City Library hosted a free movie screening with an ice cream social to follow on Saturday in recognition of National No One Eats Alone Day, a movement started by the non-profit company Beyond Differences.

The goal of No One Eats Alone Day is to end social isolation by encouraging youth to sit with others outside their normal social circles.

The Paso Robles City Library adopted the recognition in November with screenings of free movies for community members to enjoy after reading about social anxiety post-Covid.

“No One Eats Alone Day actually started as a school campaign to reach out to kids who maybe felt a little isolated and were sitting alone at the lunch tables to encourage other kids to go and sit with them and make some new friends," Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey said. "So we want to encourage our community to do the same thing, come out, have some ice cream and make a new friend.”

More than 50 community members, including mothers and children, made appearances to watch "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs." The goal of the free movie showings and social events is to get community members into the library to speak and interact with one another.

Bailey says she recognized most of the families attending the movie but new faces encouraged her that the social gatherings are working.

The Ice Cream Social will take place outside of the library Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. If it is raining, the event will be moved indoors.