City of Paso Robles seeks public input on rezoning to add more housing

The City of Paso Robles is trying to open up more housing opportunities to the community, and it's looking for resident input.

City officials are considering whether to rezone the Olive Street area to potentially offer more opportunities for residential housing.

The Uptown/Town Center Specific Plan, adopted in 2011, excluded blocks directly East of Olive Street in its rezoning designations. However, a few years later, the Housing Constraints and Opportunities Committee identified this as an area that could be rezoned to provide for denser housing.

Last year, the committee reviewed the proposal to rezone and amend the Uptown/Town Center Specific plan and voted unanimously in favor of it.

Residential housing not currently available under current zoning designations will be made available once the rezoning process is complete. That could include lot splits and multiple accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

The City of Paso Robles is holding a public meeting to gather community input this Thursday, August 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Glen Speck Elementary School located at 401 17th Street.

For more information about the Olive Street Rezone plan, click here.