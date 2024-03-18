City of Paso Robles urging its residents to submit street-related requests for potholes

Road work is underway in Paso Robles. Commerce Way used 23 tons of asphalt alone and the city is urging residents to notify them on where other road issues are for temporary fix.

Christina Averseng owns a restraunt on Pine Street in Paso Robles and drives Creston Road frequently and says work has been underway for quite a while and she'd like an update.

“The road is so bad," Averseng said. "It's so terrible with potholes that I can't even talk on the phone because reception is like, "What's all that noise?"

According to the city, $350 million is needed to fund various street repairs. In the meantime, crews are patching up potholes as a temporary fix.

“As soon as we come out of our driveway, I have to avoid the potholes," Paso Robles resident Manuel Reyes said. "I go to the left, the right, [sometimes] I forget about it. I hit it. And it's annoying because your whole car shakes.”

The city uses an online request tracker as one way people can report street-related requests, like potholes. You can also call Public Works at (805)-237-3861 or download the MyPaso app to submit a request.

Paso's 4-man streets crew will be repairing 17th Street from Spring to Chestnut Road this summer.

According to the city, staff are hoping to develop a five-year plan that includes funding for more pavement projects from 2025-2030.