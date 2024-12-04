Community input welcome on Niblick Road improvements

The City of Paso Robles is hosting a Community Open House on Thursday. The public is invited to provide feedback on the Niblick Road Corridor Improvement Project before construction begins in 2025.

The project aims to address safety concerns along the Niblick Road corridor between Spring Street and Creston Road with $13.8 million in grant funding.

The transportation grant will be directed toward improvements like better signage and striping, infill sidewalk, and a path for bicycles and pedestrians.

Some of the safety concerns behind this project include collisions involving drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. According to a study of Niblick Road, there were 40 collisions from Spring Street to Woodland Plaza between 2016 and 2018.

The study also states, “Between 2013 and 2018, five collisions involving pedestrians and seven collisions involving bicycles occurred on the Niblick Road corridor.”

Paso Robles High School Principal Megan Fletcher said she supports improvements that could enhance student safety.

“Ensuring the safety of our students is our top priority, and I am eager to learn more about the Niblick Corridor Plan. Any opportunity to enhance safe walking, biking, and public transportation options for our students is a step in the right direction. As the community is aware, the heavy traffic during pick-up and drop-off times poses safety concerns, and I welcome measures to address these challenges and protect our students,” Fletcher said.

Locals who regularly use Niblick Road shared their thoughts as well, including driver Gisela Barry.

“It’s part of my job. I take passengers to Walmart, Albertsons,” Barry said.

She said Niblick is congested with travelers.

“It’s very crowded. We’ve got so many people here now,” Barry said. “Cars, pedestrians, just people in general.”

Fred Bartholomew walks along Niblick a few times a week to get to the bus stop in front of Woodland Plaza. The 70-year-old pedestrian wears a neon safety vest to avoid getting hit.

“I’ve had this happen to me [where] I’m already committed in that crosswalk [and] they go right in front of me,” Bartholomew said.

He said a protected path along Niblick would make him feel safer while walking.

Locals can review the final design plans for the Niblick Corridor project at the Community Open House on Thursday, December 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Open House will be held in the City Council chambers at 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles.