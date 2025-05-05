Watch Now
Community members celebrate Cinco de Mayo at inaugural event

Some community members headed outdoors on Sunday to get a head start on this year's Cinco de Mayo festivities.

The Hispanic Business Association (HBA) hosted a Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Paso Robles Sunday afternoon, inviting people to Downtown City Park for a day of ballet folklórico performances, festive activities, a several different contests.

Attendees also enjoyed local food vendors and artisan booths.

Organizers say the free, family-friendly event aimed to celebrate Hispanic culture on the Central Coast.

KSBY spoke with Cameron, a visitor from Orange County, about the importance of the holiday.

"Just celebrating Mexican culture, it's so prevalent in California. It's really cool to, you know, just to go downtown and see what's actually going on in people's households, Cameron said. "It feels like it's an extension of someone's house being out here, you know. It's such a family vibe."

Organizers with the HBA say this is the first year they have held the Cinco de Mayo Celebration.

