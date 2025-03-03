Could IRS layoffs affect your tax return?

The IRS recently laid off thousands of employees, prompting many taxpayers to wonder, "How will this impact my tax return?"

Paso Robles resident Stacey Damigos said she was initially worried the layoffs might slow down her return.

“We thought that maybe it would, but when we filed it ended up coming right away to us so we didn't have to wait," Damigos said.

She added that there's been some confusion about whether this year's tax refunds are expected to come on time.

“The way they're talking is like, if you wait, then you don't know if you're going to get it," Damigos said.

Paso Robles CPA and partner at Coblentz-Biehle & Cramer, Jessica Coblentz-Biehle, offered her expertise.

"The people that they are letting go are not handling the incoming tax returns. They're more on the compliance side. They're newly hired auditors that are more probationary. We don't anticipate that the recent layoffs are going to have a real slowdown on the filing side of things," Coblentz-Biehle said.

For those who do experience delays with their returns, it's likely they filed late or on paper.

“Just avoid any correspondence as much as you can by doing everything accurately and electronically. That's the best advice I can give," Coblentz-Biehle said.

She recommends filing online and as soon as possible before the April 15 deadline.

For more tax filing resources from the IRS, click here.