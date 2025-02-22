Cuesta College construction begins at North County Campus

Construction is underway to make room for more students, more classrooms, and space for the growing Cuesta College North County campus.

Funds from Measure L helped build the childhood center and the plant science facility. Now, the $275 million General Obligation Bond is also going toward a new instructional building for automotive, kinesiology, and trades program students.

“Dude, finally," said Cuesta College Automotive Technology student Sam Morris. "This is great because I live down in Nacimiento Lake. So I've been driving all the way to SLO to do automotive, and this is so much more convenient.”

Both Cuesta employees and students say they’re glad to see this project happening.

“Well, this is definitely a great start," Frank Giardina, Cuesta trades program student said. "People are just getting out of high school. They now have this new opportunity instead of having to move to SLO. I'm glad it's happening while I'm here. I'm glad to see the growth and it's quite exciting, actually.”

The $15 million project will include agriculture labs, workspaces for equipment for auto classes, and classrooms for kinesiology programs.

Students around campus say this will not only save them gas, but make their schedules easier.

“There's a lot more available to me here," Cuesta Computer Science major Gregory Perez said. "I still have to travel a couple times a week to south county, to Cuesta to go to school. If I could get those classes here, it would save a lot of drive time, a lot of money, a lot of gas.”

Construction is set to be completed by Spring of 2026.