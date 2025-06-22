Cuesta College nursing students to host free health fair for seniors

Cuesta College nursing students will host a Senior Wellness Fair in Paso Robles on Friday, June 27.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quail Run Estates Club House, located at 1400 Quail Run Avenue.

The event is free and will include a variety of health assessments, including blood pressure, pulse, vision acuity, memory testing, and evaluations of balance and flexibility, according to organizers. There will also be informative sessions covering topics such as exercise, osteoporosis prevention, recognizing signs and symptoms of strokes or heart attacks, healthy eating habits, and more.