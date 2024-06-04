Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Discounted pre-sale tickets for California Mid-State Fair available now

Mid State Fair.png
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Mid State Fair.png
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jun 03, 2024

The California Mid-State Fair has announced that discounted pre-sale Daily Admission tickets are available now at Farm Supply Company stores throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The tickets will be available for purchase at the Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria locations.

Tickets are priced as follows:

  • Adult (Ages 13-61): $11.50 (regular is $15)
  • Senior (Ages 62+): $10.50 (regular is $12)
  • Youth (Ages 6-12): $8.50 (regular is $9)
  • Children: Ages 5 and under: Free

The deal will run through July 16, but other deals and discounts are also available on the Mid-State Fair website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community