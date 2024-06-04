Discounted pre-sale tickets for California Mid-State Fair available now

The California Mid-State Fair has announced that discounted pre-sale Daily Admission tickets are available now at Farm Supply Company stores throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The tickets will be available for purchase at the Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria locations.

Tickets are priced as follows:



Adult (Ages 13-61): $11.50 (regular is $15)

Senior (Ages 62+): $10.50 (regular is $12)

Youth (Ages 6-12): $8.50 (regular is $9)

Children: Ages 5 and under: Free

The deal will run through July 16, but other deals and discounts are also available on the Mid-State Fair website.