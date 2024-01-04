Watch Now
Downtown City Park holiday lights will be turned off soon. But plans for new displays are in the works

Paso Robles city officials said they are working with a lighting contractor to create a year-round lighting display within Downtown City Park.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jan 04, 2024
If you haven't checked out the Downtown City Park holiday light display in Paso Robles, you should do so soon.

City officials said the holiday-themed tree lights will be turned off Monday.

This was the first year of an "enhanced holiday lighting display" at the park, according to the press release. The lights have drawn thousands of people to visit the park throughout the holiday season.

Officials said that given the "overwhelming positive public feedback" on the lighting display, the city is working with a lighting contractor to create a design for year-round lighting within the park.

The city is expected to unveil the lighting display plans in the coming months.

