Drivers react to new interchange connecting Central Valley to San Luis Obispo County

The Highway 46 and Highway 41 interchange is now fully open to drivers, and travelers say they're adjusting to the change of direction.



Santa Ynez resident Tanya Caldwell has driven back and forth on Highway 46 all her life, most recently to visit her daughter in Fresno. Caldwell says she would feel queasy just thinking about driving on the old interchange.

“It was very unsafe," Caldwell said. "[I was] very tense driving it, and yeah, it was just not good.”



Several drivers made U-turns around the new interchange Friday afternoon.



“[There's] still construction, you know," Bakersfield resident Arturo Melgoza said. "[I was] a little bit confused, but it's safer for sure."



Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers says it's important for people to understand the new alignment because navigational apps are not yet reflecting the changes.

Melgoza, who drives the highway twice a month to San Luis Obispo, feels the area is safer as well.

“I saw a lot of accidents on that part of the freeway where [it was] was kind of weird and crazy," Melgoza said. "Now that I drove just five, ten minutes ago, I see this is just getting much better.”

The next phase of widening Highway 46 East is the Antelope Grade. Construction on that project is expected to begin in Spring 2027.