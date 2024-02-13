Drums containing toxic chemical found along roadside near Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County Public Works is asking for help from the public as they investigate a case of illegal dumping.

County officials say five steel drums, four of which contained benzene, were dumped on the side of Monterey Road near Paso Robles. County Roads maintenance workers discovered them at a roadside turnout on December 18, 2023.

A hazardous materials team responded, and after determining there was no spill, the barrels were reportedly removed by a certified hazardous waste hauler and taken to a secure location.

Benzene is a toxic and highly flammable chemical that is used in various industrial manufacturing processes and is also found in gasoline.

County officials say it's unknown exactly when the barrels were left at that location and where they came from. All identifying information on the drums had been removed.

County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department

Officials are asking anyone who recognizes the drums or saw any suspicious activity in the area of Monterey Road to call the Public Works Department at (805) 781-5252.