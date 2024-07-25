DUIs and arrests down during Mid-State Fair so far this year, police say

Public intoxication, fights, and heat stroke are just some of the things first responders are watching out for at the California Mid-State Fair, but the city’s first responders say they’re happy with fair-goers’ behavior so far this year.

On an average night, the Mid-State Fair sees around 30,000 people. According to the Paso Robles Police Department, there have only been eight arrests since day one.

Sergeant Reid Goeckner says this is a small number.

“Right now, we have about 12 on per night at the fair with the Paso Robles Police Department, and it doesn't really reach any capacity issues," Sgt. Goeckner said. "We typically staff that just to be prepared for anything that may occur.”

Goeckner also says there's been a decline in fights, DUIs and other offenses. He attributes that to an increased presence of law enforcement.

“We are working collaboratively with the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department and CHP to work together and be more present," Goeckner said.

The fire department also has more staff at the fair.

“We actually staff up extra at the fair," Fire Battalion Chief Brian Lewis said. "So we have a paramedic and an EMT working right now, and then at 4 pm, we send another EMT down.”

While the police are seeing fewer arrests, the fire department and EMTs have been busy.

“Our guys are seeing and treating 18 different people from anything from too much drinking to too much heat and the combination in between," Lewis stated.

Chief Lewis says the heat is having a major impact, as a majority of those being treated are not from the area, not acclimated to the hot temperatures, and are over the age of 55.

“In the city in general, we're running probably 20 calls a day," Lewis added. "Which is higher than it is normally as well for the same impacts that just more people exposed to the heat and over time, it just kind of builds up.”

The last day of the California Mid-State Fair is Sunday, July, 28.