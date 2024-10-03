Early morning construction may make noise, restrict roads near Paso Robles High

Paso Robles High School officials warn neighbors and families that an early morning concrete pour on Friday may cause noise disruptions and restricted road access.

On Thursday, officials posted a reminder about the construction on the Paso Robles Schools Facebook page, which they say will start at 2 a.m. and will take 8 to 10 hours to complete.

Officials say the early morning hours are necessary for construction workers to operate in cooler temperatures.

The concrete pouring is taking place as a part of the school's new aquatic center construction project, which is set to be finished in November 2025.

Paso Robles High School is reportedly working to receive a noise ordinance exemption from the city during Friday's construction.

School drop-offs or pick-ups may be impacted by the concrete pour, according to the high school.

The Facebook post says that from 2 a.m. to noon, travelers will have restricted use of the Western access road; there will be no entry from or exit onto Niblick Road, although it may be used once drivers are on campus to find parking.