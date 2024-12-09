ECHO Shelter asking for sweatshirts and volunteers for Christmas Eve

Donations, volunteers, and the number of people ECHO has helped find permanent housing in northern San Luis Obispo County have all increased this year.

Matt Navarrete, a father of three, is one of ECHO's success stories and now on the giving end of the holiday season. He came to the shelter in 2015 looking for help and a place to stay.

“We had no family," Navarrete said. "No friends. We were on our own, but ECHO was there so we had our Christmas and it was one of the best Christmases we've ever had.”

For the past four years, Navarrete has worked at the shelter's Paso Robles location and is now the shelter manager. Being on the receiving end of the Christmas Eve donations and gifts was something he still treasures to this day.

“The community that they're creating, it felt warm," Navarrete explained. "It was warming, inviting. We felt like we were with family."

This Christmas, not only has the shelter fulfilled the wishlists of children in its shelter program thanks to volunteers and donations, but they're also helping community members in their nightly meal, shower, and street outreach programs.

“On Christmas Eve, we get together donations from the community," said ECHO Director Austin Solheim. "Right now, we're collecting new sweatshirts, beanies, gloves, blankets and gift cards so that we can provide every single person that comes with just a little special gift that is absolutely meaningful and impactful for their situation.”

"Our outreach case managers or the team will go out in the field, in the community, find people in need and we will ask them 'Hey buddy, it looks like you might need this.' Then we'll offer it, we'll give [it], they'll ask for stuff, we'll have it, and we'll just pass them along right then and there,” Navarrete explained.

With the more than 3,000 volunteers so far this year, in addition to donations, ECHO has collected its estimated need of beanies, gloves, long socks, and other warm items this winter season. However, there's still a need for new sweatshirts of all sizes.

For ways to donate, click here to visit the El Camino Real Homeless Organization website.