Expect traffic delays as work on Creston Road continues

Beginning this week, road construction will continue along Creston Road between Ferro Lane and Tanner Drive as part of Phase 1 of the Creston Corridor Project.

The project involves resurfacing and repairing the roadway in two phases.

Phase 1 will take place from South River Road to Orchard Drive. Phase 2 takes place from Orchard Drive to Niblick Road.

According to the City of Paso Robles, the current construction, which includes work on a 20-foot-deep sewer line, should delay drivers by 10 to 15 minutes.

Paso Robles resident Linda Neville takes Creston Road to get to church each week and says the roadwork could slow her down.

“It’s hard enough under normal circumstances to turn left or right out of there,” Neville said.

However, Fred Bruen commutes across Creston Road several times each day between his office and residence and feels the delay is worth it.

“This is long overdue,” Bruen said. “It’s gonna accommodate more traffic, be better for pedestrians and cyclists and I think overall for the community, businesses and residents in the area.”

The city suggests using the Golden Hill roundabout or Niblick Road to avoid traffic delays.

Paso Robles’ Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza said the project is expected to be complete in early 2026.