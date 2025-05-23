Federal charges filed against Paso Robles dad accused of murder for fraud and misuse of visas

Briant ReyesEstrada, the man accused of leaving his son in a hot car at the Paso Robles Inn, appeared for the second time in court for his murder case.

Thursday morning, ReyesEstrada, the man charged with second-degree murder after his son died following an extended period of time being locked in ReyesEstrada's car while he was reportedly at work appeared alongside Defense Attorney Patrick Fisher. Fisher asked the hearing be rescheduled to June 26.

On Wednesday, federal charges were filed against the father for "fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents."

"It basically alleges that [ReyesEstrada] had been deported back in 2022 from the country and then came back unlawfully at some point," San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said.

While the complaint has no effect on the local case, it is a federal arrest warrant with probable cause ReyesEstrada committed a crime and should be held or detained if he were to post bond, found not guilty and released, or served his sentence in a county or state prison.

“If for some reason he was to be released from the court's jurisdiction, there would be a federal arrest warrant filed with the county jail so that he would not be able to be released," Dow said. "Even if he posted a bond, he would not be able to be released until taking care of the federal criminal warrant.”

KSBY will continue to provide court updates on Briant ReyesEstrada's case as it becomes available.