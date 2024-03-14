Few Paso Robles residents have requested parking refunds

Several weeks after the Paso Robles City Council announced refunds for parking payments and citations, just over 100 drivers have requested their money back, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Last month, due to changes made to the city's paid parking program, the city council approved refunds for anyone who paid for parking or received a parking citation between Feb. 6, 2023 and Feb. 6, 2024.

Police Commander Caleb Davis said he’s unsure why drivers haven’t requested refunds.

“It's kind of hard to speculate on why. I mean, certainly, you have a good chunk of people right at the beginning who, you know, want to take that opportunity, but I don't know why people aren’t doing it,” he said.

Some Paso Robles residents, like Ella Demordaunt and Manoella Silva, said they simply weren’t aware of the refund opportunity.

“I just didn’t know about it,” Demordaunt said.

Silva agreed and both were uncertain whether they’d apply for refunds, saying the refund likely wouldn't amount to much.

“Probably not, which is why I probably wouldn’t apply,” Demordaunt said.

Still, of the 103 refunds that have been processed so far, $7,902 has been refunded, which amounts to roughly $77 per applicant.

While refund requests have been few, they have the potential to cost the city $561,000. That’s because last year’s parking citations amounted to $384,000 and parking sessions totaled $177,000.

Those who wish to apply for a refund can do so at this link before Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m.