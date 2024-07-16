Finances and math scores among first priorities for new Paso Robles superintendent

Not only is the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District making changes to its grade schools, but there's a new person in charge.

Former Bearcat Jennifer Loftus kept her eye on the Paso Robles community and her endeavors paid off. She started as the new superintendent in the beginning of July.

"One of the trends that really resonated with me was the desire of the community to really have a superintendent that put children first," Loftus said. "Put students first in the center of all decision making."

She says changes will start immediately.

"Our math outcomes are not what we currently want them to be and we know that going into this next school year. We'll be digging deeply into our mathematical curriculum," Loftus said. "We'll be looking at our math practices and really thinking hard about what shifts we need to make so that our student outcomes are different."

After the negotiations between the school board and teachers regarding pay raises came to a head last spring, Loftus says her financial background caught the board’s attention. Right now, they're deficit spending.

“It'll be my job to bring to the board recommendations later this fall with regard to programmatic staffing reductions, things along those lines that will help bring our budget back to a place where it is balanced so that we can continue beyond the next couple of years to meet all of our financial obligations," Loftus added.

Recent graduate Georgina Abreu says the health care pathway program has her on the path to pre-nursing and school programs should be left out of budget-cut spending. She says teacher’s are already using their finances to keep the programs afloat.

“They're putting in lots of their own money to help us and I just think it's really important that this budget stays for Paso," Abreu said.

I think that if it was cut, it would be a tremendous loss for our school.”

In his 27 years working for the district, Arnold Kalvans says student accountability is the biggest issue he’d like to see change.

“Discipline is always an issue," Kalvans said. "Grades are an issue. Attendance is an issue. All these things, no matter where you go, always an issue. For these students here, we're always hoping for the best.”

During her first 100 days, Loftus will be on a listening tour and spending time with each school community. She says students and parents have already reached out to her.

“After doing that, I'll have gathered enough information that I'll feel comfortable sitting down with our Board of Trustees to do a really comprehensive strategic plan that will help drive our efforts over the next couple of years," Loftus added.