Fire officials urge residents to have emergency plan amid triple-digit heat wave

A triple-digit heat wave is hitting northern San Luis Obispo County this week.

Paso Robles City Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta emphasizes community members should have an emergency plan.

The plan should include where to go, what to bring, and how your phones will be charged in the event of a wildfire or power outage.

If you need a place to stay cool or charge your phone during the day, the senior center on Scott Street encourages anyone to stop by.

“We're very conveniently located next to two retirement communities," Paso Robles Senior Center co-coordinator Elaine Ernst said. "And so it's very convenient to just come on over to the senior center.”

The center is open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the city library located on Spring Street is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library is also open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

While the city library says its fridge and pantries are stocked, the senior center says food donations are helpful.

“Nonperishable food donations would be nice, like the little snack bars or protein drinks," Ernst said. "Because when people need to come in here for an emergency, they might not have planned ahead."

Paso fire officials also encourage everyone to have reverse 911 activated on their phones along with a backup route in case the roads you're used to using are temporarily closed or blocked off for any reason.

Fires in Northern California prompted Paso Robles visitor and Bay Area resident, Diana Rodgers, to form a plan.

“We have a well that we can draw on if we need to, for extra water as well as city water," Rodgers said. "So we're trying to kind of anticipate what might come up and mitigate it if we can.”

Should a wildfire start or the power go out, fire officials have additional suggestions that include:



Having a safety plan in place for your family and pets Building an emergency supply kit with food, water, flashlights, batteries, first aid, a radio, cash, and a few days worth of clothes Learn how to manually open your garage door Purchase a backup generator that is ready to operate

“We have taken precautions where we cleared the land around our property to make sure that it's somewhat fireproof and we have a fireproof roof, things like that," Rodgers said of her home.

Know your evacuation zone by visiting readyslo.org