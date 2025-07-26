First-time attendees enjoy Kids Day at California Mid-State Fair

Friday was a special one at the California Mid-State Fair: Kids Day!

Children 12 and under received free daily admission to "The Biggest Little Fair Anywhere."

Children and their parents enjoyed some of the many games and rides, plus other events including Barnyard Racers, a pedal tractor race, and watermelon-eating contests.

"The fair's been amazing," said Kim Vasquez, speaking to KSBY alongside her four children at the top of a Ferris wheel. "It's our first fair. It's magical. We had a fun time looking at the horses and the cows and the bunnies."

If you have yet to visit the fair, time's running out. The last day is Sunday, July 27.

"My favorite part of the carnival section has been the Ferris wheel," said Henrik Vasquez, the son of Kim's son. "And my favorite part of the whole fair is that we went to see the cows in the animal section, and one of them rested its head on my arm."

You can learn more on the fair's website.