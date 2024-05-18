Flag football now official program for younger student-athletes in Paso Robles

Students and parents asked. The school district answered.

Flag football is now an official program for younger student-athletes in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board established a co-ed flag football program for 4th and 5th graders across all elementary schools in the district.

This follows a request from a local family back in January and a list of student signatures requesting the new league.

KSBY spoke with a young student-athlete at Georgia Brown Elementary who's excited for the league to kick off.

"It was a lot of work but it was totally worth it," said Gunner Perales, a 4th grader at Georgia Brown. "It took a long time but yet we're here, and I'm having a lot of fun."

The student-athletes will play a shortened season now to round out the year, then will pick it back up in the fall.

Over 260 students have registered to play so far.

The total cost of the inaugural season is anticipated to be as high as $14,000.

The next practice is May 21 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., according to the school district website.

The flag football championship tournament is May 23 from 2:45 to 4 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles.