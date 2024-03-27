Why this city predicts full staffing following chronic lifeguard shortage

After facing a lifeguard shortage spanning several years, Paso Robles predicts a full staff guarding their public pools this season.

City of Paso Robles Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia said in the past year they’ve managed to recruit and retain lifeguards.

“We have 88% of our staff from last summer returning this summer, which is an unprecedented number for us,” Plescia said.

She attributes their retention to aquatics coordinator Victoria Teeter.

“I have to give tremendous credit to our products coordinator, Teeter. She has built such a rapport with her staff that last year she had a significant number return and then an even higher number this year,” Plescia said.

Thanks to the rapport they built with Teeter, the majority of previous staff have returned, leaving only six lifeguard positions to fill.

The larger staff this year allows for a more expansive class offering at the city's two pools: Paso Robles Municipal Pool and Centennial Pool. Those include Aqua Fit, Aqua Jam Cardio, SKWIM, Adaptive Aquatics courses and more.

Those who wish to apply must be certified through the Red Cross. Those interested in applying can find more information on the city's website.