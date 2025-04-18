Former Eagles guitarist to perform at the California Mid-State Fair

Tickets went on sale Friday to see former Eagles guitarist Don Felder perform at the California Mid-State fair on July 25.

Felder is best known for his 27-years with the Eagles and his iconic tracks like “Hotel California” and “Victim of Love.”

The special event with the legendary guitarist will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show went on sale Friday morning.

For more information and tickets: https://www.midstatefair.com/fair/