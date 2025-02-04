Former Paso Robles city manager receiving more than $360k in settlement agreement with City

Paso Robles’ former city manager will receive more than $350,000 as part of a mutual settlement agreement with the city.

The agreement states Lewis, whose last day with the City was Jan. 26, will receive six months of wages totaling $128,000, the cash equivalent of six months of COBRA totaling $10,000, $6,900 for administrative time, $200,000 for additional damages and $20,000 for legal free reimbursement.

The agreement also means all issues related to a claim Lewis had previously filed against the city are now resolved and that the terms of the settlement agreement mean “neither party will pursue litigation related to this claim.”

Lewis filed the claim in August and was seeking more than $2.2 million in damages.

It states the continuous injuries and damages suffered by Lewis began in May.

Lewis claims councilmember Chris Bausch created a toxic and hostile work environment, leaving Lewis to feel intimidated and belittled during at least one council meeting.

Lewis also claims negative comments and rumors from Bausch resulted in Lewis receiving email threats.

Bausch told community reporter Ashley Stevens last week he has no comment on the matter.

Lewis told KSBY’s Richard Gearhart that he is proud of the 23 years he served the City of Paso Robles.

Lewis went on to say it’s been an honor to serve the City Council and residents of Paso Robles.

When asked what his future plans entail, Lewis said he’s figuring out his options but the Central Coast is his home and he will remain in the area.

Assistant City Manager Chris Huot is currently serving as acting city manager.

Lewis had worked for the City of Paso Robles for more than 20 years. Most of that time was with the police department where he served three years as chief of police before stepping into the role of city manager in 2021.

The City says Lewis was making $256,915.10 at the time of the settlement agreement.