Free parking in downtown Paso Robles is here to stay as council repeals paid parking program

The debate over paid parking in the downtown area of Paso Robles has been going on for years. It was a hot topic once again at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

And now, visitors to Paso Robles will no longer have to pay to park downtown.

The estimated 2,400 signatures presented to the City Council on April 2 of this year requesting the paid parking program be put on the November ballot was ultimately rejected after the city found the petition did not meet state code.

But before the evening was over, council members took up the issue themselves and in a 5-0 vote repealed the paid parking program.

“The people of Paso Robles won this evening," petitioner John Roush said.

Councilmember Fred Strong said instead of spending $50,000 to $100,000 putting the issue on the ballot, the council should hold a vote instead. He said the parking program was initially started to keep employees from taking up spots from potential downtown customers.

“[We] heard you loud and clear, regardless of legalities of how it was done, the number of people is very obvious," Strong said Tuesday night.

“I think it was the 2,400 citizens that signed a petition that said to them, you made the wrong decision," Roush said on the decision.

The paid parking program was suspended by city manager Ty Lewis in February of this year. On March 5, the city council adopted Ordinance 1135 which amended parking zones and rates among other measures.

The referendum petitions were given to the city clerk on April 2. Because it failed to comply with state law, they will be issued a notice of rejection on Wednesday, May 8.

However, city council members said during the meeting that they respect the strong public response.

“This just goes to show you what a small group of dedicated citizens can do to change the whole dynamic," petitioner Richard Pettit said.

“I think you allowed us to realize city council members can listen, and I appreciate that," councilmember Chris Busch said.

Small business owners say they are seeing the difference already.

“As a new business owner in downtown Paso, over the last year, even just in the last quarter, we've noticed a huge uptick in business and sales," Carla Cary said of her Spare Time Books store.