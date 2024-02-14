Free parking in Paso Robles while city reviews paid parking program

Paso Robles' city staff removed paid parking signs and covered up parking kiosks throughout downtown last, marking the start of the city’s two-week pause on parking payments.

The pause comes on the hinges of the February 6 City Council meeting during which council members met in closed session to discuss a recent cease-and-desist letter they received.

Lindsie Hiatt Paso Robles city workers removing paid parking placards from downtown

After the session, the city’s legal counsel, Elizabeth Holt, said the letter alleged the city’s proposed parking changes went against California laws like the Brown Act.

Some of the city’s proposed parking changes included removing the free two-hour parking period and lowering the hourly parking rate from $2 to $1.

In order to ensure the paid parking program is in compliance with the law, the city temporarily suspended parking payments at least until their next city council meeting on February 20.