Fundraising efforts secures Paso Robles 4th of July show

Earlier this year the city of Paso Robles needed to bridge a $60,000 budget gap to make ends meet.



According to Sierra Mercado, a spokesperson for Travel Paso, they collaborated with both the city and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance to reach out to local businesses and partners to reach that goal in less than two months. Fundraising efforts began in February and ended in early May.



"Businesses and partners quickly saw the importance of this family-friendly 4th of July celebration as a way to bring people together and create a safe, fun environment for families to enjoy that also supports the local economy. Their enthusiasm and generosity helped us reach the goal much faster than expected, which now allows us to focus fully on making this year’s event extra memorable. It’s a team effort, and we’re grateful to have a supportive community behind us," Mercado said.

“Our community comes together for a lot of things. It really does. Whether it's youth sports [or the] Pioneer Day Parade," 4th of July volunteer Nathan Williams said. "There's a lot of things that Paso is just really, really good at coming together for and it's a lot of fun to be a part of that.”



Volunteers 18 and older are needed for the event that include parking lot attendants, a lake monitor, and access control monitor for the park.

The event is free and there will be food vendors – the city encourages you to bring a blanket and enjoy the show!



Celebrations for the event takes place at at Barney Schwartz Park and begins at 4 p.m. and wraps up around 10 p.m.