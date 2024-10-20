Giant pumpkins and local honey: Paso Robles festival brings community together

On Saturday in Paso Robles, community members flocked to Downtown City Park to attend the Downtown Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival and Kids Flea Market.

Customers roamed the fall-themed event filled with local farmers' stands, small businesses, demonstrations, antiques, locally harvested honey, and a flea market entirely run by kids.

Many stopped to marvel at the giant pumpkin display, which pumpkin farmer Jonny Righetti says is an enjoyable part of the experience.

"It's kind of fun to do something ridiculous now and then, too," Righetti said. "The world record now is over 2,700 pounds, and these behind me are well into the thousands. So it's just kind of cool to see a ridiculous-sized pumpkin out and about."

Today's event was free to attend.

Organizers from the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association say the annual festival comes to Paso Robles every fall.