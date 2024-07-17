‘Give yourself a little extra time’ when heading to the Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles draws thousands of visitors each day, many of whom need a place to park. However, there is only one parking lot at the fairgrounds.

“The parking situation here has not changed much over the years. We don’t have a ton,” said Tom Keffury, California Mid-State Fair Head of Marketing. “We do have our main lot here which is available for paid parking. It does get filled up pretty quickly.”

Many property owners near the fairgrounds, like Emmanuel Angulo and his family, convert their driveways into parking lots during fair season.

“We can fit a couple small cars here and then in the back area we can fit trucks and bigger cars,” Angulo said.

He added that they regularly charge $20 per day but raise their prices as the fair gets busier.

However, the Paso Robles Police Department advises those parking offsite to be careful not to block any driveway or sidewalk and to refrain from parking in lots owned by businesses.

For those who want to avoid parking altogether, Keffury said there are other transportation options, like rideshare services.

“We learned in 2017 when we had Garth Brooks performing that a lot of people actually drove over the [Cuesta] Grade, parked somewhere in Atascadero or Templeton, and then got an Uber or Lyft in," Keffury said.

An Uber and Lyft drop-off/pick-up spot is located on Riverside Avenue in front of the main parking lot.

The Mid-State Fair also offers free shuttle services in Paso Robles, running from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and noon to midnight on weekends. Fairgoers can access the shuttles at the following locations:

Albertsons Parking Lot @ City Bus Stop

City Hall @ 10th/Spring

Lowe’s Hardware @ Main Parking Lot

Regardless of how you get to the fair, Keffury suggests you give yourself plenty of time so you don't miss out on any of the fun.

“We certainly don’t want anyone to get here, be frustrated getting in and getting to the show and miss a song or two. So regardless of whether you Uber or Lyft or catch a shuttle, give yourself a little extra time,” Keffury said.

Parking Options:



Onsite - $25 CASH ONLY

Transportation Options:



Free Shuttle Service

Uber/Lyft

For additional fair information, click here.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 17 to July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.