Glen Speck Elementary School holds its 28th annual AG Day

455 students participated in Glen Speck's 28th annual Agriculture Day on Thursday, greeted by 24 presenters. Former and current students were among those presenters, showcasing carious things from cotton and horseshoes to farm animals.

Judy Honerkand co-founded the event in 1997 with Vicki Dauth, who has since passed away. She retired seven years ago and has since passed on the reigns to current Kindergarten teacher and current AG Day coordinator, Ann Mihelic.

“I was so impressed with Judy and how she organized the program and how much the kids love it every year and the teachers enjoy it, and it's just a nice break for them to get out of the classroom," Mihelic said. "They've been doing lots of testing”



Honerkand says she’s seen a drop in agriculture since her days out on her family ranch in San Miguel. Coming back to Glen Speck and watching students get excited is what keeps her aspirations of creating a new generation of ag workers going.

“We wanted to show the students where their food came from, where their food sources and, that people are involved in an impossible career choices," Honerkand said.

“I think it's cool to do it at the school that I went to, because I get to show all my peers that this is fun to do," 7th grader Kaeden Kilburn said.

“It's very important to me because you actually get to learn different ways animals like to do their own thing," 4th grader Amber Sparano said.

“When I was a kid, I came here as an elementary schooler and they had horses brought here, and that kind of sparked my interest in horses," Owner and Operator of McDonnel Farrier Services said. "Ever since then, I've just been into it.”

Ag Day coordinators and showcasers hope to keep the tradition going for many years to come.