Glen Speck students get hands-on opportunity to learn about their agricultural community

Since the event started 27 years ago, AG Day has become a tradition at Glen Speck Elementary School in Paso Robles, teaching students about local agriculture.

From milking stations to livestock demonstrations to horseshoe fitting and cow roping, students get to learn about agriculture in a hands-on format.

Kindergarten teacher Ann Mihelic took over the event when the original founder, Judy Honerkamp, retired.

“Judy had such a passion for teaching students and the staff about the importance of agriculture in our community and where food comes from and where animals, you know, how animals are raised and just bringing that community together,” Mihelic said.

Mihelic has been involved in the event for decades and has since kept AG Day, and the educational spirit it embodies, alive.

“It is very fun, and that's why I keep doing it, because I also have a passion to keep them educated and understanding,” Mihelic said. “They don't all know where their food comes from. They think, the grocery store!”

Some families have been longtime participants as well, like the Kilburns. This year, third grader Keira Kilburn and her brother, fifth grader Kody Kilburn, helped present their family’s assortment of goats, chickens, and bunnies to their peers.

“This is my first time actually working with it, but my family has done AG Day almost all the AG Days,” Keira said.

Her older brother, Kaeden, is in middle school now but came back this year to participate.

“I’ve done it since I was in kindergarten,” Kaeden said. “I'm gonna help many years more at this school.”

Kody said he and his siblings not only show their peers their animals but explain what goes into caring for them.

“It’s not easy, too. You have to water them and feed them every day,” Kody said.

Mihelic explained that these presentations help families of various backgrounds relate to each other.

“The ones that do have animals, I think it makes them feel more comfortable, and then they like to share that with their peers and then they also connect with the ones who don't have animals,” she added.

