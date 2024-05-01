Goats return to graze at the Salinas River Corridor in Paso Robles

Paso Robles welcomes back goats and sheep as they begin grazing firebreaks by the Salinas River for wildfire season. The herd is set to arrive Thursday, May 2 as part of The City of Paso Robles Vegetation Management Program. Grazing has proved effective in reducing risk of wildfire, and low in environmental impacts.

This year, the Salinas River has experienced significant water flow. While the rain was much-needed, it has also brought an increase in grasses, mustard plants and thistle, all plants that could easily become fuel beds.

The city will work with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, focusing on critical areas for fire protection, then expanding. Grazing will begin along North River Road, north of Hwy 46 East, progress south until June 10, 2024.