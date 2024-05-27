Golden State Classic Car Club hosts 16th annual car show in Paso Robles

The Golden State Classic Car Club hosted more than 300 classic cars Saturday afternoon. According to club president Scotty Smith, the club has grown exponentially over the years despite COVID-19 dwindling number of club members.

Smith also notes along with locals, people from San Diego up to the Bay Area made their way to Paso Robles to participate in the car show.

“Most of these businesses cannot wait for the car show to get here, so I'm sure they did very well," Smith said. "And that's a good thing. That's another aspect of this car show.”

Since taking over the club four years ago, Smith says the club has grown from 10 members to 117 after redesigning how the club operates. Now, the club hosts monthly car cruises, events, and fundraisers for non-profits, including Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles.

“In the last couple of years, we donate a little over $20,000 a year and that goes to automotive-related nonprofits, but it also goes to nonprofits that help children.”

The Golden State Classic Car Club is set to host a fundraiser for the toy bank in December.