Grant funding from JUSTIN Vineyard and Wine helping 13 local organizations

Thirteen North County organizations are receiving a total of $300,000 in grants from JUSTIN Vineyards and Wine.

Molly Scott, Senior Director of Grower and Community Relations at JUSTIN, says the committee awarding the grants saw an increased need to support local youth during the application process at the start of the year.

“Our efforts were focused on the health and wellness of the youth through the culinary program at Paso Robles Youth Arts, and then Studios on the Park continue to provide amazing art lessons and field trip opportunities," Scott said of two of the recipients.

The Paso Robles Youth Art Center is using the money to renovate the dated multipurpose room used for its culinary arts program.

“They're teaching them the actual skills of cooking," Executive Director Barby Wunsch said. "So they're learning how to saute, they're learning how to chop vegetables and learning what makes a meal nourishing, learning the nutritional ingredients that they can use.”

“We have a Michelin-starred, remarkable culinary team here, and it felt like a natural fit to provide an opportunity for our chefs and our staff to engage locally," Scott added. "So we hope to do some collaboration with the staff there at the Paso Youth Arts and do some cross-culinary classes.”

Wunsch says the money also helps the center offer more classes to more students.

“Our classes are offered at a very low cost, and often we can discount those costs for students that actually can't afford that," Wunsch said. "So we really want to get the kids in here to learn the skills, build their confidence and really thrive here in a safe, wholesome environment.”

Over at Studios on the Park, the Kids Art Smart Program relies solely on private donations and program manager Michelle Rollins says the JUSTIN grant goes a long way.

“The parents are so grateful for this," Rollins said. "I get emails, I get thank you letters. They're so grateful that we provide this to their kid.”

The program serves North County schools with classes being held daily starting in September.

“We try really hard to make the space for the underserved schools to come every year because we know that they're exposed to art less in their school because they just don't have the funding," Rollins said.

“Our mission is to enrich lives through the arts," Wunsch said. "We are helping communities learn new skills, build their confidence and thrive here, and you know, who wouldn't love that?”