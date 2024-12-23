'Handcrafted for the Holidays' offers Christmas shoppers artisan-made gifts

With just three days until Christmas, some residents are still looking to find the perfect gift.

The "Handcrafted for the Holidays" market in Paso Robles offered just that on Sunday.

The yearly showcase at Studios on the Park featured 30 local artists and small businesses.

Visitors could pick out hand-made gifts ranging from ceramics to candles to caramels.

Anne Laddon, the Studios on the Park founder, told KSBY that the holiday market is incredibly gratifying.

"Yesterday I had three different families come in, and they were just going like, 'Oh, I just love this place. I always bring my relatives here. I just love what you're doing here.' And I have to say, as a founder, it makes me just so, so happy," Laddon said.

Organizers say a portion of the market's proceeds will support the promotion of the arts throughout the community.